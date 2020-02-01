X

Search File Content & Filename(DocSearch) for Android

By Li Jane Free

Developer's Description

By Li Jane

DocSearch is a Fulltext Search application to search the filename and files contents on your mobile phone. (similar to Docfetchr or Google Desktop Search on windows) This application was designed to focus on searching file contents and filename. It doesn't search phone numbers, contacts, apps, etc. So it is very simple and easy to use, and there is no other useless information in the searching results. It's very helpful to someone who only concern about searching file on the phone.

When you first use DocSearch, it requires that you create indexes for the folders you want to search in. These indexes allow DocSearch to quickly look up files by keyword.

In order to create an index, click on the main menu on this application and select Document Folders->Add. Then choose a folder to be indexed. You have to wait until indexing the documents has been finished.

Enter one or more keywords to search for in the text field on the top and press the search icon on the right side of the text field. The search results will be displayed in the result pane.

Features

*Support both filename and files content full-text searching.

*Support file extension searching. For example, you can use mp4, pdf, jpg etc. as keywords to search.

*Immediately view file contents on this app without other apps.

*Easily and quickly scroll to the matches of searching words in full-text mode.

*You can view all brief texts of matches in brief-text mode at a time.

* Support plain text(txt,text,java,php, etc.), Ms Office(docxxlsx), pdf and ebook (epub) file format.

* We test the following languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Tibetan . And we believe it also works well on searching file of many other languages.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.07

General

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 2.07

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping