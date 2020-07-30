Join or Sign In

Saudi Arabian MuslimMatch :Marriage & Halal Dating for Android

By GlobalMuslimMatch Free

Developer's Description

By GlobalMuslimMatch

Saudi Arabian MuslimMatch App is the Most Trusted and Serious Matchmaking app for single Muslims to find their perfect life partner for Marriage, Nikah. Are you a single Muslim muz or women looking for Saudi Arabian MuslimMatchmaking, Muslim Brides, Muslim Grooms, Muslim Matrimony, or Muslim Nikah? MuslimMatch App is all you need. Profiles of Single Muslims from all major sects, both progressive and traditional, are available. Thousands of single Muslim women and muz around the world have found their perfect match in here and got married. You can also find your Saudi Arabian MuslimMatch today, download the app now. 100% Safe and Secure. FREE Registration.

Why is Saudi Arabian MuslimMatch App the right choice to find your life partner?

100% Verified single Muslim profiles with the selfie and mobile verification

Fastest growing app with a huge number of fresh signups every day

World-class customer support team in place to help you with any queries

Best in class features to help you find your partner faster

Heres what you can do using our Free Saudi Arabian MuslimMatch App:

Set up your partner preferences based on age, location, education, community, and lot more.

Find single Muslims near you for Muslim Marriage, Muslim Nikah, Shaadi, Rishta.

Get alerts of your daily matches on mobile.

View your matches profile, photos, and basic details.

Express your interest to profiles that match you.

Receive likes from others who match you and chat with them.

Our Premium Membership benefits include:

You can view a maximum of 100 matches per day.

You can see who viewed your profile.

You can see who has liked your profile.

You can Superchat per day by connecting to matches directly without waiting for a mutual like.

You can choose the Premium Filters to identify the most relevant matches for you.

Single Muslim brides seeking a Muz match and Grooms seeking for their perfect women can find their soulmate from thousands of valid and verified profiles available in the Free Saudi Arabian MuslimMatch App.

Saudi Arabian MuslimMatch App is designed to connect single Muslims across the globe. We have single Muslims registered for dating, matchmaking, and nikah from various sects like Sunni Hanafi, Sunni Maliki, Sunni Shafi, Sunni Hanbali, Shia Ithna Asharis, Shia Ismaills, Shia Zaidis, Muslim - Ansari, Arain, Awan, Bohra, Dekkani, Dudekula, Jat, Khoja, Lebbai, Mapila, Maraicar, Memon, Mughal, Pathan, Qureshi, Rajput, Rowther, Sheikh, Siddiqui, and Syed. Download the most trusted Saudi Arabian MuslimMatch App now!

The Saudi Arabian MuslimMatch App has members from major countries like Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Afghanistan, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, and Spain), and the USA. Your partner search ends here, meet like-minded single Muslims who match your preferences.

Matchmaking, Dating, Marriage, Nikah, Shaadi, or Matrimony? MuslimMatch will help you find your date or a perfect match. Thousands of single Muslims have found their perfect life partner here and got married.

Dont wait any further, Download the Saudi Arabian MuslimMatch App Now and find your date or life partner!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
