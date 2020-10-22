STEINS;GATE has sold over 1,000,000 copies since 2009!

"STEINS;GATE", based on the anime currently being broadcast has finally been released for iPad!

* This product is only for iPad.

* The game supports Korean only.

* The voice and songs in the game are in Japanese.

- Tag Line

The 12th theory that could even blaspheme God

-- That is a product of chance we obtained.

- Product Summary

STEINS;GATE is the second collaborative work between 5pb and Nitroplus with a science-fiction/adventure theme.

Released on October 2009 for the Xbox 360, it won the highest Famitsu Award (Japanese video game magazine).

Later, the game was released for the PC & PSP, along with additional merchandise such as spin-off video games, character songs and drama CDs. The series has sold more than 100,000 copies.

An anime adaptation began airing on April 2011, and it is becoming increasingly popular.

The story found in STEINS;GATE is not your usual time traveling fare, but is a "hypothetical science adventure" focused on the structure of time travel itself.

Many of the situations and scientific concepts referred to in the game have been plucked from real science; the story-line is therefore credible and intellectual stimulating for players.

- Features

* A suspenseful adventure game based on time travel!

* The story takes place in Akihabara and revolves around science-fiction, touching on subjects such as SERN, John Titor, "IBN5100" PC and more!

* The game features the phone trigger system, optimized for iOS. The plot will progress in a specific direction depending upon the player's choices and responses!

* Play as one of 6 characters with various endings for each! (Including one male character)

* Full voice acting!

* More than 30 hours of total game-play!

* Featuring an original plot by Chiyomaru Shikura, character design by huke, gadget design by SH@RP and scenario development by Naokata Hayashi (5pb.)!

* OP movie and end sequence based on the Xbox 360 version.

- How to play

Intuitive touch panel controls ensure a smooth game-play experience!

Common controls

Phone Panel: Invoke phone trigger/Close

Two-finger tap (Or pinch-in): Show/Hide menu

Tap: Forward text, Confirm

Swipe Down: Show log screen

Swipe Up: Hide message area

Swipe Right: Skip read messages

Swipe Left: Force message skip

One-finger tap and hold: Auto mode

"STEINS;GATE HD KR" additional controls

Swipe up on the right side of screen: Invoke phone trigger

Swipe down on the left side of phone trigger: Close phone trigger

- Story

Rintato Okabe known as "Okarin" is a university student with second-grade syndrome.

He is a self-proclaimed mad scientist named as "Kyoma Hououin". He is the founder of what he calls the "Future Gadget Laboratory" where he spends most of his time inventing odd things along with two other members.

One day, they accidentally invented a "time machine" that could send text messages to the past...

SERN, John Titor, an old computer "IBN5100", the time machine and butterfly effect, the 11 theories for time traveling.-

When a number of factors coincide, a global-scale event will break out from Akihabara!

Entrusted with the fate of the future, which decision will Okarin make?