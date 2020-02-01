SMore, Ready for Something More?

Imagine a relationship app that starts with getting to know a person before swiping on them. Where character is considered before physical attributes, and where profiles are evaluated on the basis of common interests, opinions, and values. Youve just described SMore, a next-gen app built to provide daters with a totally interactive way of getting to learn more about a person before evaluating them on the basis of appearance.

You can also use SMore to meet new friends!

How it works:

*Add interactive icons to your profile and customize the layout

*Receive 5 recommended profiles daily based on your behavior and preferences

*Visit profile recommendations and Wink at three criteria to show interest, and unblur profile photos + unlock the ability to send a message

*Open an initial message by first Winking at three criteria on the senders profile

*Respond to the first message within an hour of opening it or it will disappear

*Once youre in a conversation additional private content about the users will unlock

*Rate your conversations to ensure top-notch behavior on the app

*Visit Discover to uncover who Winked at you and who Saved your profile

*Favorite anyone you find in Discover to be in your Top 5 the next day

Tips:

*Add as many icons to your profile as possible to optimize profile recommendations

*Respond to chats in a timely fashion

*Use Discover to help find additional matches on SMore

*Your behavior and activity on the app impacts your profile ratings score

*Have fun, and always be polite!

Safety and Security:

100% of profiles are verified with photo matching technology

100% of profiles are authenticated with bot protection technology

Profile photos are screened for unauthorized content

Photos and links cannot be sent via chat

..+++much more

SMore is free to use. We charge for premium features via our paid subscriptions. S'More Premium will unlocks many new features, including:

Save more profiles

Chat with more people

Add more premium content to your profile

Full access to Discover

See whos saved your profile + winked at you

Favorite profiles you find in Discover to become part of your Top 5

View and discover profiles beyond your Top 5

++ much, much, more

Something More Defined by S'More:

"Something More" You are either open to various options, prefer something else, or you do not want to be categories by the limited set of options provided

How we use "Something More" on S'More

For relationship type: you are looking for a more serious relationship

For sexual identity: you do not identify your gender as a man or as a woman

For sexual preference: you are interested in people who do not necessarily identify as a man or as a woman

For everything else: you do not identify with any of the options provided

*On your profile you are able to further express your sexuality by selecting a corresponding flag and by providing further information in your biography

Pricing:

$4.99/week (+ 3 day free trial)

$9.99/mon (50% savings)

$24.99/3mon (60% savings)

Once you upgrade, you become a SMore Premium

SUBSCRIPTION INFO

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Subscriptions may be managed and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to Account Settings after purchase

Support: admin@smoredate.com

Terms of Service: https://www.smoredate.com/terms-of-service

Privacy Policy: https://www.smoredate.com/privacy-policy