X

S.P. EMF meter Pro for Android

By Spain Paranormal Free

Developer's Description

By Spain Paranormal

This is a complete set of tools for paranormal investigation. What you get:

-EMF meter in mG (numeric values,visual lights, info text and alert sound for high readings).

-Entity Hunter Radar (triangulates the EMF readings giving you the position of the anomaly pointing at it).

-Mini Ghost Box (scans reversed audio banks based on EMF readings if magnetic sensor is available or without sensor scans randomly) with video record option.

-Trigger music.

-Quick light button.

-Proximity sensor (if a presence is detected near frontal camera sensor an alarm will warn you and you will see a red light).

-4 Skins to choose.

- Pressure readings in kPa (only for devices with barometer sensor).

Please try EMF meter free before purchasing this app to make sure all works because some devices including newest lack magnetic compass sensor built in. Remeber to uninstall free version before intalling Pro version to avoid conflicts.

Privacy policy: When you push Prox. button the app need to access your device frontal camera to use the sensor for proximity alert feature not to take any picture or video. You can see our Privacy policy clicking in the link below.

Disclaimer: Nobody can to guarantee spirit communication with any ITC tool. This app is based in our own theories and research of the paranormal field.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.4

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 4.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 1.6 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping