Riyad as-Salihin in Arabic & English - The Gardens of the Righteous (Arabic: Riyadh as-Saliheen), is a compilation of verses from the Qur'an and hadith by Al-Nawawi. Riyad as-Salihin in Arabic & English is said to have a remarkable number of authentic, strong as well as a small number of weak Ahadith. The Ahadith compiled in this collection by one of the most reputed Imams of Islamic history cover every aspect of Islamic creed and Muslim moral conduct. It is a complete source of advice and guidelines for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Features of this Riyad as-Salihin in Arabic & English app:

** Completely free Riyad as-Salihin in Arabic & English.

** Riyad as-Salihin in Arabic and English.

** User friendly design to understand easily.

** User can share Hadiths and to different social Media.

** Customize setting for Arabic fonts, style, size and color.

** Customize setting for English fonts, style, size and color.

** Application contains different themes as well.

Download this free Application today, Always stay blessed.....

