RetroMD is an advance game emulator for Sega Genesis, Mega Drive, MSX, MSX 2, Sega CD, Master System, Mark III.

Very accurate sound emulation with high quality re-sampling.

Get the best Genesis emulator for your Android devices!

Features:

- Customizable on-screen buttons (size and position)

- Supports Genesis MD ROM-based games in .bin, .smd, .gen, and .sms formats, optionally in ZIP, or 7Z files

- Supports MSX ROM-based games in .cas, .dsk, .mx1, mx2, and .col formats, optionally in ZIP, or 7Z files

- 6-button controller and 4-player multitap support

- Cheat code support

- Backup memory and save state support, auto-save

- Configurable on-screen multi-touch controls

- Wiimote/Gametel/MOGA/Bluetooth controller support

- Works in any orientation

- Save state

- Optimized code to save battery life

- Full support for physical controllers

***No ROMs are included***