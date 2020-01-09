X

RetroMD - Emulator for Genesis MD & MSX for Android

By Arcade Games Std Free

Developer's Description

By Arcade Games Std

RetroMD is an advance game emulator for Sega Genesis, Mega Drive, MSX, MSX 2, Sega CD, Master System, Mark III.

Very accurate sound emulation with high quality re-sampling.

Get the best Genesis emulator for your Android devices!

Features:

- Customizable on-screen buttons (size and position)

- Supports Genesis MD ROM-based games in .bin, .smd, .gen, and .sms formats, optionally in ZIP, or 7Z files

- Supports MSX ROM-based games in .cas, .dsk, .mx1, mx2, and .col formats, optionally in ZIP, or 7Z files

- 6-button controller and 4-player multitap support

- Cheat code support

- Backup memory and save state support, auto-save

- Configurable on-screen multi-touch controls

- Wiimote/Gametel/MOGA/Bluetooth controller support

- Works in any orientation

- Save state

- Optimized code to save battery life

- Full support for physical controllers

***No ROMs are included***

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.0

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 3.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 19
Downloads Last Week 0
