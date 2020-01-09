RetroMD is an advance game emulator for Sega Genesis, Mega Drive, MSX, MSX 2, Sega CD, Master System, Mark III.
Very accurate sound emulation with high quality re-sampling.
Get the best Genesis emulator for your Android devices!
Features:
- Customizable on-screen buttons (size and position)
- Supports Genesis MD ROM-based games in .bin, .smd, .gen, and .sms formats, optionally in ZIP, or 7Z files
- Supports MSX ROM-based games in .cas, .dsk, .mx1, mx2, and .col formats, optionally in ZIP, or 7Z files
- 6-button controller and 4-player multitap support
- Cheat code support
- Backup memory and save state support, auto-save
- Configurable on-screen multi-touch controls
- Wiimote/Gametel/MOGA/Bluetooth controller support
- Works in any orientation
- Save state
- Optimized code to save battery life
- Full support for physical controllers
***No ROMs are included***
