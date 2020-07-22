Restore is a deleted text messages recovery app: How to trouble if someone deleted their chat messages OR messages deleted by sender Before you can see them? Restore is a solution for you.

Restore app analyze all the notifications and folders in the track of any changes and deleted files so you never miss anything in your Chat applications. Even Restore App track Chat OR Media file has been deleted. Its Recover for you.

A restore is a tool for the Chat message Backup, With Restore app you can recover chat messages and media attachment (images, videos, recorded audio file, audio, gifs, and stickers Also)! Restore also works when messages deleted for everyone or group Messages.

Restore helps you from Last seen and double check tick to Unseen Message. Whenever you received a chat notification from your Chat app at the same it will also display on Restore Notification. You can read Chat Message from Restore app, No one has to know that you have seen it. It's unseen for them. Message Sender will not notice that you have already read the message. No blue check tick will show to the sender or friends.

* Messages are private for the application, so we can't access them directly.

* Our Algo read messages notifications that you receive and create a chat message

backup based on your notifications.

* Whenever you receive a notification, restore will notify you the same time.

* Deleted messages, If someone has deleted text message before you have seen, Restore will keep store that text message for you.

* Recover deleted files: if media file deleted by you or deleted by sender OR your friends we will keep that files safe in our app.

WhatsApp is a trademark of WhatsApp Inc.

Restore is not affiliated with WhatsApp Inc.

Download Restore NOW!

If you have any questions or suggestions regarding Cleaner Tool, please contact us at nuapps.developer@gmail.com.