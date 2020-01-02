X

Re:STARPOP for iOS

Meet K-pop stars now.

STARPOP Services

Various events and generous prizes!

You can get your Star's MD, autographed album, concert ticket and various goods through the event.

Participate in Re:STARPOP event and get a great chance to meet your Star.

Meet your Stars now at Re:STARPOP!

TVXQ! [U-Know, MAX]

SUPER Junior [LEETEUK, HEECHUL, YESUNG, SHINDONG, SUNGMIN, EUNHYUK, DONGHAE, SIWON, RYEOWOOK, KYUHYUN]

SUPER Junior-M [ZHOUMI]

SHINee [MINHO, ONEW, JONGHYUN, TAEMIN]

EXO [BAEKHYUN, D.O., CHEN, SEHUN, SUHO, XIUMIN, KAI, LAY, CHANYEOL]

NCT [TAEIL, WINWIN, TAEYONG, YUTA, DOYOUNG, MARK, JAEHYUN, HAECHAN, JOHNNY, RENJUN, JENO, JAEMIN, CHENLE, JISUNG]

CNBLUE [JUNGYONGHWA, KANGMINHYUK, LEEJUNGSHIN]

N.Flying [Lee Seung Hyub, Cha Hun, Kim Jae Hyun, Yoo Hwe Seung]

SF9 [Young Bin, In Seong, Jae Yoon, Da Won, Ro Woon, Zu Ho, Tae Yang, Hwi Young, Cha Ni]

PENTAGON [HONGSEOK, KINO, JINHO, HUI, YEOONE, YUTO, SHINWON, WOOSEOK, YANAN]

[YOO SEONHO], [Park jungmin]

BIGFLO [EUIJIN]

More and more star will be added to STARPOP!

What's new in version 1.4

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
