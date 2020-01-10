X

Radio & Media Player for Android

By Cyber Gatekeeper 2000 Free

Stream online radio without any internet supscriptions. No internet, no problem.

Even Record Your Favorite Stations!

Advanced Media Player looping lets you replay your favorite segments, slow down songs, and change pitch.

This application uses a connection to the free open wifi network xfinitywifi to stream online radio.

Click the Turn On button and select whether to use your network or the offline network connection that is xfinitywifi.

Location is Used Only To Check For The Proper Networks.

Give ample time for connection. Use the Tune Station button to select radio stations. If browser launches durring connection, just press back.

Thank you.

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 24.0

Android
Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
