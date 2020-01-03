X

Najpopularniejszy i rwnoczenie najstarszy portal LGBT w Polsce na Twoim telefonie i tablecie! Nasza aplikacja uatwia mobilny dostp do treci Queer.pl oraz umoliwia szybki kontakt z innymi uytkownikami portalu.

- Docz do najwikszej spoecznoci LGBT w Polsce i poznaj nowych ludzi,

- czytaj artykuy i newsy zamieszczane na portalu,

- poznaj miejsca (przyjazne) LGBT w Polsce,

- znajd filmy i ksiki dla naszej spoecznoci,

- czytaj i odbieraj prywatne wiadomoci.

The most popular LGBT site in Poland now on your phone and tablet! Our application facilitates mobile acces to Queer.pl content and hasten correspondence with other Queer.pl users.

- join to the biggest LGBT community in Poland and meet new people,

- read articles and newses on Queer.pl,

- meet LGBT and LGBT-friendly places in Poland,

- find queer movies and books,

- read and receive private messages

What's new in version 1.3

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
