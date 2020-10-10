Puma Browser is a fast and privacy focused mobile web browser with access to new Coil.com premium content network and a new way to support creators directly.

The ad-driven business model has turned the web into a snooping, clickbait-driven distraction machine. We'd like to deliver better incentives for high-quality content creators and offer users a premium, private, and distraction-free browsing experience.

Better search options to choose from:

- (default) DuckDuckGo Privacy, simplified. DuckDuckGo is an internet search engine that emphasizes protecting user privacy and avoiding the filter bubble of personalized search results.

- Ecosia Plant trees while you search the web! On average you need around 45 searches to plant a tree so search on!

- Wikipedia The free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

- Twitter Arguably the most useful social network according to our CEO :shrug:.

- Good ol' Google if you prefer.

Thanks to our partnership with Coil.com you can now support publications and creators directly when they are using Web Monetization.

What do you get as a Coil.com member?

- Access to all web monetized content everywhere on the internet with strong privacy protection.

- Access to all exclusive content on Coil Explore.

- No tracking. Your privacy is our top priority.

- Access the entire video library on Cinnamon.video.

- Play games on Simmer.io in distraction free mode.

- Support Twitch streamers while you watch their streams.

- Support creators that have Web Monetized content.

