Printer+ is an App-Service that allows the communication of an Android device with different brands and models of receipt Printers, in a few and simple steps.

Requirements:

- Android 4.0.4 or higher

- Bluetooth, USB or LAN

- NO ROOT required

- NO INTERNET required

Languages:

-Spanish

-English

-Cataln

-Portuguese

-Indonesian

-Italian (Coming soon)

-German (Coming soon)

-French (Coming soon)

-Russian (Coming Soon)

Features of Printer+:

- Communication with printers (USB, Bluetooth, LAN).

- Print pictures (JPG, PNG) or PDF.

- Print Text Unicode (can be modified or added (size, bold, underlined)).

- Print Barcodes.

- Priint QR codes.

- Print HTML using our Interpreter or Android Print Service.

- Select alignment on the paper (Left, Centered, Right).

Supported brands ( ESC POS & CPCL Printers):

- Epson (LAN, Bluetooth, USB)

- Samsung Bixolon (LAN, Bluetooth, USB)

- GOOJPRT (Bluetooth & USB)

- HOIN (Bluetooth & USB)

- Zjiang - Zj (Bluetooth & USB)

- Excelvan (Bluetooth & USB)

- SUNMI V1 (Bluetooth)

- Zebra MZ220 (CPCL) (Bluetooth)

- Star Micronics (Bluetooth & USB & LAN)

- ZCS (Bluetooth)

Not licensed or demo mode:

- By default when installing the App

- On every print will be written "Printer+ DEMO" at start and the end.

- Ads

In the application you can buy a license with duration from 1 month to 1 year.

If you want to see the utility of Printer+ we invite you to visit and try our POS+ App:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=es.rcti.posplus

As a service and under our SDK, other applications can communicate with Printer+ and easily control receipt printers. In this way, save yourself the trouble of interacting with the tedious protocols of each brand.

In addition, It should be noted that the text being Unicode allows writing in most languages.

The SDK is now released, get more information about this at: https://github.com/rcties/PrinterPlusCOMM

For more information visit our website:

https://printerplus.rcti.es/