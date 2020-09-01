Join or Sign In

Prescription maker with drug database | STAT app for Android

By Milieu by Doctors Free

Developer's Description

By Milieu by Doctors

STAT is an app for doctors to easily create prescriptions. You can write prescriptions and share it as a link with your patients, save it as a PDF, or print it.

With this app you can

Create prescription letter head

Add medications to the prescription by simply selecting it from our database of 150,000 brands

You can add new drugs to the database. Once added it can be used in your future prescriptions

Optional - Add patient history, examination findings, investigations and advice to each prescription.

You can digitally sign & stamp a Rx

Send the prescription via a link to the patient over WhatsApp, SMS, or Email.

DELETE the link anytime you want.

Optionally save the Rx as PDF or print it.

Especially useful if you are seeing patients on Phone calls/ WhatsApp. End the consultation with a professional prescription.

Made with by doctors for doctors. Use responsibly.

Permissions - Internet.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.13

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 0.0.13

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
