Bulk rename business images based on UPC, customer number or Amazon ASIN using Microsoft Excel.

You are able to use formulas to bulk rename images. Best used to send customers images named using the customers unique identifiers.

Most commonly used to rename on-white and beauty shots for Amazon.com based on ASIN number. If you have a list of the image names and the corresponding ASIN number in an excel spreadsheet, you can use vlookup to rename the images based on Amazons naming requirements.

This software is best used by vendors looking to upload images to their customers websites and require different naming conventions for each customer.

You can use any formula in excel to create your new file name from the existing filename or path.

When you process the files, you will receive notification of how many files have been successfully renamed.

During this Beta test we would like to learn what other features would be useful to you.

This is a Beta software.