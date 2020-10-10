Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Pheasant Sounds - Ringtone & Notification for Android

By Beloops Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Beloops Apps

Get Free Pheasant Sounds & Ringtones for your Smartphones!

Pheasants are common birds in the U.S. and Canada, and are one of the most popular game birds for hunting. One of the most common varieties is the ring-necked pheasant. Beautiful male ring-necked pheasants have iridescent copper and gold plumes, a red face and bright white neckline, while females are less flashy with brown plumage that allows them to blend in to their surroundings.

The pheasant cocks crow throughout the day all year round, especially at dawn and also dusk in springtime. The males utter a series of loud, excited two-note calls when they flush. In the other hand, the females use one call to signal her brood to hide from danger, or another to call them back together.

Pheasant Sounds Benefits:

Ability to work in the background

Off-line operation, no data connection needed After Download

No in-app fees (totally free app)

Set any Pheasant Sounds as Ringtone, Alarm tone, Notification tone.

So install Pheasant ringtone today for your phone. Make your phone ringtone different from the other.

Have fun learning about Pheasant Music and sharing these noises with your friends!

If you have any comment or suggestion please let us know so we can improve our app for you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now