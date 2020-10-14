Join or Sign In

Pennywise & Baldi Granny Mod: Chapter 2 for Android

Kevin Tittle Dvloper

Developer's Description

By Kevin Tittle Dvloper

Wellcome to free game horror Pennywise & Baldi Granny Mod: Chapter 2 Game - granny multiplayer, granny mod is pennywise and game Branny.

In Pennywise & Baldi Granny Chapter Two: You have only 5 days to get out of Granny Scary house. You need be quiet and careful because the Pennywise & Baldi Granny Chapter 2 hears everything.

Pennywise & Branny Granny starting is the proprietor of the house, Pennywise granny is separated from everyone else so she needs to keep you secured in the house. Your assignment is must discover some keys and discover the exit from his home called Baldi Granny.

Pennywise & Baldi Granny Mod hears everything be cautious not to attract her attention or make noise to attract her, granny chapter two starting is the proprietor of the house.

Pennywise & Baldi Granny Mod: Chapter 2 features:

- Jump scared, traps are everywhere so be careful.

- granny in new looks - Pennywise & Branny.

- The best horror and scary game 2020

- Fearful ambience with realistic graphics.

- Horror and interesting game levels

- Granny in new looks - Baldi & Branny.

- Many new exciting features.

- Live in the horrific horror stories and feel the scream sounds.

Download now, Pennywise & Baldi Granny Mod: Chapter 2 and enjoy. Good luck!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.14

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.3.14

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

