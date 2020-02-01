Parallel App helps user clone app and use 2 or multiple accounts online of the same social app or games.

How to log into 2 accounts or multiple accounts on a single smartphone at the same time? Such as use 2 WhatsApp, 2 Messenger, 2 Snapchat, 2 Facebook, 2 Line, 2 Instagram or other social meida & games at the same time? Now Parallel App is available to satisfy your needs!

You can clone app in this parallel space app and login to 2nd dual app accounts or multi dual app accounts of the same app simultaneously, and fast switch between multi accounts by one click.

Parallel App helps users login to multiple accounts at the same time on one mobile device, while messages and datas of your different accounts are in dual seperated space. Parallel App be compatible with most Android apps, most social apps and games, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram, Line, Tiktok, CoC, ect. Get Parallel App immediately to manage multiple accounts, gain multiple fun!

One App, Multiple Social Accounts:

Balance between users' life and work easily. We support most Instant Messaging. Multiple accounts can work simultaneously on one device, connect different friends and share parallel information.

Double users' online gaming experience:

Log in many game accounts for Google Play and different experiences for both accounts at the same time!

Privacy and Security in app cloning:

Hide users' secret apps without worrying about prying eyes by keeping apps only in this dual space.

FEATURES:

- Simple and Pure UI, clear notification to help you fast switch between multi accounts.

- Different Acounts, Same Features, Separate Space, No Conflict,No Ads!

- Small and Low CPU Consume.

- User Info are Safely Guarded.

Parallel App powered by Years Tech, with the most light-weighed and powerful clone engine, can help you clone your app into another separated parallel space. What's more, Parallel App can help you manage notifications of the cloned app, and provide Privacy function to protect the cloned app. Parallel App is compatible with most instant message apps, game apps and social networking apps. Google Play Service are supported, and you can connect with your Google Play Games or other services in your clones.

Notes:

Permissions: Parallel App needs to apply for the permissions required by the apps added in to function normally.

Consumptions: Parallel App itself doesn't take up too much memory, battery and data by which are actually consumed by the apps running inside.

Notifications: Please add Parallel App to whitelist or exceptional list of some 'boost apps' to ensure that notification of some social networking apps functions well.

If you like Parallel App, please give us 5-stars rating and share with your friends.

For any problems, you can refer to the FAQ in the app or please contact us via the service and 'Feedback' feature inside or email (nianyuxinxi@gmail.com). We are looking forward to your feedbacks! Thanks for your support!