Operate your new PHILIPS Screeneo or PHILIPS PicoPix with your smartphone or tablet in an easy and convenient manner!

The PHILIPS PicoPix & Screeneo Remote App allows you to easily connect your smartphone or tablet to your PHILIPS PicoPix with WiFi-Connectivity or PHILIPS Screeneo.

The app includes the following features:

- Operate the device using the touchpad on your smartphone or tablet

- Easy text entry using the on-screen keyboard on your smartphone or tablet

- Usable as a remote control for PHILIPS Screeneo

- Configuration of PHILIPS PicoPix settings

- Change the volume of the projector directly from your smartphone or tablet

- Playback of images and videos on your smartphone or tablet

- Playback of images, music and videos on your media server (DLNA)

- Automatic search for projectors in your home network

- Automatic search for media servers (DLNA) in your home network

- Supports both the home network as well as WiFi Hotspot modes of the projector

- Send your photos and videos directly to your projector from a smartphone or tablet

- Stream your photos, music and videos directly to your projector from your media server (DLNA)

Please note that all devices have to be in the same network and the reaction speed is dependent on the quality of the network connection.

This app needs the latest firmware version on your Screeneo to function properly. You can download the firmware from www.philips.com/screeneo.

