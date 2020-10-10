Create folder for windows desktop launcher

Click on the screen wp launcher 10 then select create a folder as the folder will be created.

Computer Launcher Windows Themes & Win 10 Launcher is intuitive, it's simple and the design is so tasteful that it sucks you in. Bring a better user experience: light, fast, simple and easy to use

Download and Install Free Computer Launcher Windows Themes & Win 10 Launcher switch to Windows 10 Themes can make the phone to look like a Desktop launcher style windows 10 Custom Desktop Computer.

Please support us with a 5 stars rating to continue providing high quality apps & all your suggestions are welcomed.

If you have any problem, please contact me via email tools.studio@gmail.com

Thank you so much for your using my PC Launcher & Computer Launcher 2020!