Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

PC Launcher - Computer Launcher & Windows 10 Theme for Android

By president studio Free

Developer's Description

By president studio

Create folder for windows desktop launcher

Click on the screen wp launcher 10 then select create a folder as the folder will be created.

Computer Launcher Windows Themes & Win 10 Launcher is intuitive, it's simple and the design is so tasteful that it sucks you in. Bring a better user experience: light, fast, simple and easy to use

Download and Install Free Computer Launcher Windows Themes & Win 10 Launcher switch to Windows 10 Themes can make the phone to look like a Desktop launcher style windows 10 Custom Desktop Computer.

Please support us with a 5 stars rating to continue providing high quality apps & all your suggestions are welcomed.

If you have any problem, please contact me via email tools.studio@gmail.com

Thank you so much for your using my PC Launcher & Computer Launcher 2020!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now