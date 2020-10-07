Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Omni Cancn Hotel & Villas for iOS

By Promotores Inmobiliarios El Caracol, S.A. De C.V. Free

Developer's Description

By Promotores Inmobiliarios El Caracol, S.A. De C.V.

Welcome to the app of the Omni Cancun Hotel & Villas, through which you will have the opportunity to know our hotel, with photos, descriptions and contacts.

Discover modern amenities and luxurious accommodations while reveling in the spirit and tradition of the Mayan culture at Omni Cancun Hotel & Villas. Our all-inclusive hotel is a Gran Tourism resort nestled between the dazzling Mexican Caribbean and secluded Nichupte Lagoon on Cancun Island. Beautiful beaches, breathtaking sunsets, spectacular views and five-star accommodations combine to create an unparalleled getaway in beautiful Cancun.

App Features:

- Check In Online

- Open doors through the mobile key stored on your smartphone

- TV Remote Control

- Facilities

- Book appointments at the Omni Spa

- Explore dining options, things to do on and off property.

- Guest Assistant (Chat, Requests and Notifications)

- Flights and Weather

In addition, we show you the best attractions and places to explore next to our hotel such as restaurants, Mayan ruins, parks and more.

Dont waste any more time and download the Omni Cancun Hotel app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now