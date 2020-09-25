Join or Sign In

OK.ru Video Downloader for Android

By MobiAV.com Free

Developer's Description

By MobiAV.com

How to quickly download the video from the site OK.ru:

- On the OK.ru website, hold your finger on the description of the video (or on the video itself) so that the menu appears;

- Select the menu item "Copy link address";

- Go to the "OK.ru Video Downloader" application and select the video quality.

How to quickly download the video from the OK.ru application:

- Find the "Menu" or "Share" icon in the video list or on the video page

- Select the menu item "Share" or "Copy link"

- Go to the application "OK.ru Video Downloader" and download the video in the desired quality.

Notes:

* We completely refused advertising in the application.

You can always save the video in medium quality (360p), but if you need to save the video in higher quality (480p, 720p), you can purchase the full version. Thank you for supporting the project.

* The application cannot download videos from YouTube, as

it is forbidden by the rules of this service (observe copyright)

* Live streams (LIVE video) cannot yet be saved

* We are always happy to hear from you comments and suggestions

on the program to our E-mail: support@mobiav.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
