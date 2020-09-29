With Novels, you choose your own storyline and develop your own love, romance, adventure, and drama stories. These stories are long, twisted and unpredictable. They unwind with ever decision or choice your make along your path. In a sense, you become the creator of your own chapters by living them through and with each episode you're reaching a culmination of a gripping story.

With thousands of users all over the world, Novels is one of the fastest-growing collections of interactive stories where YOU choose your destiny. Start your own love story right now!

With Novels you're able to:

- Customize your Main Hero

- Build a romance with any of your favorite characters

- Choose new dress options, which are available in every chapter

- Affect the stories with your choices

- Enjoy brand new exclusive interactive stories

Do you enjoy reading books but want something fresh and modern? Like to play interactive story games but tired of the same old templates? Try Novels, where choices do matter! We are a new word in the world of interactive storytelling. All our stories are written by meticulously selected authors who had to pass through our demanding board of experts. While you'll find some common plots and scenes like a vampire love story, being lovestruck by a duchess, love triangle, stealing a passionate kiss from a girlfriend or rising from zero to hero, you still will never have that feeling "I've seen that somewhere else already"!

Novels are much more than just one of those predictable love story games. Here you directly control the flow of the story. Your choices do matter so choose carefully how to react and what to do in different situations!

We bring you new stories and new chapters on a regular basis. Right now you have a great opportunity to affect the course of development of Novels! Your suggestions are welcomed at support@ayist.games! Write to us what genre you are interested in and we will choose the most popular genre for our next upcoming book!

Here's just a hint of the vast set of stories you enjoy with Novels:

FATEFUL BEACHES

The only escape from the office routine for this young woman is a trip to the sunny Dominican Republic. However, this tropical paradise full of beautiful beaches and handsome guys keeps several rather unpleasant surprises for her...

SCHOOL SECRETS

The life of an ordinary school student falls head over heels when she overhears a conversation about a planned assault on a professor...

DARK ATTRACTION

The fairy of light needs to plan a wedding of the Dark One the powerful creature, with which she has old scores to settle. But the regular preparation of the celebration will lead to blackmail, magical intrigue, and forbidden attraction...

KITCHEN SHOOT OUT

A young and ambitious girl starts working on a set of the cooking show. She doesn't even suspect she'll be involved in a dangerous detective investigation

A DRAGON IN MY BED

A talented scenarist goes to Hollywood where a movie is shot based on her scenario. Little did she know about the actor, whom the producers had chosen for the main role in her story. And she couldn't even expect to get to know him a bit earlier than she anticipated... and closer, too...

Pick your story and remember all these storylines are just setting the scene for your own plot to unwind as your decisions and choices will affect everything."