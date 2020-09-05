Sign in to add and modify your software
This App offers access to Norway offline nautical charts, lake & river navigation maps for fishing, kayaking, boating, yachting & sailing. Coverage includes marine vector charts, freshwater lake maps, and inland river maps (HD/1ft/3ft bathymetry included where available). First marine GPS app to have route assistance with Voice Prompts for marine navigation. You can create new boating routes or import existing GPX/KML routes. It supports Nautical Charts course up orientation. Includes Tide & Currents prediction.
FEATURES
Download Beautiful & detailed Hardware/GPU accelerated vector charts (text stays upright on rotation)
Query details of Maritime object (Buoy, Lights, Obstruction etc).
Custom depth(Ft/Fathom/Meter) & distance units (km/mi/NM)
Custom Shallow Depth.
Record tracks, Autofollow with real-time track overlay & predicted path vector.
Voice Prompts for marine navigation (requires GPS )
1ft / 3ft depth contour maps for anglers for selected lake maps. Useful for fishing/trolling(freshwater/saltwater).
Supports GPX/KML for boating route editing/import.
Tide & Currents.
Seamless chart quilting. Map details from Coastal, Approaches,Harbour, Inland Encs(rivers), and general ENC (Electronic Marine Charts) are automatically mapped to correct zoomlevel
Enter / import Waypoints.
MAPS
Norway Marine Charts
ROUTE MANAGEMENT / TRIP PLANNING
Create New /Edit Routes
Reverse Routes
Enter,Move, Add, Delete, Rename Waypoints
Import GPX, KML & KMZ files
Plot/Edit Routes
Share/Export Routes, Tracks & Markers
GPS FEATURES
Auto Follow
* Real Time Track Overlay
* Predicted Path Vector
* Course Up (Text stays upright)
* Speed & Heading
Route Assistance With Voice Prompts
* Prompts when approaching a boating route marker
* Continous distance & ETA updates
* Alerts when sailing/boating off route
* Alerts when boating in wrong direction
Record Tracks
TIDE & CURRENTS
* For US, Canada, UK,Germany&New Zealand
* High/Low Tides
* Tidal Current Prediction
* Active Current Stations
SHARING
* Share tracks/routes/markers on Facebook & Twitter
* Export tracks/routes/markers as compressed GPX files.
Sample Maps (See http://goo.gl/IoQsog for full list)
Grimstad
Alsten
Vestre Senja
Storegga
Laksefjorden
opsfjorden
Barentsburg
Lillesand - Kristiansand
Skagerak
Steinkjer
Hylsfjorden
Tanafjorden
Sognefjoden
Svalbard Moffen
Varangerfjorden
Skillebotnfjorden
Svalbard