This App offers access to Norway offline nautical charts, lake & river navigation maps for fishing, kayaking, boating, yachting & sailing. Coverage includes marine vector charts, freshwater lake maps, and inland river maps (HD/1ft/3ft bathymetry included where available). First marine GPS app to have route assistance with Voice Prompts for marine navigation. You can create new boating routes or import existing GPX/KML routes. It supports Nautical Charts course up orientation. Includes Tide & Currents prediction.

FEATURES

Download Beautiful & detailed Hardware/GPU accelerated vector charts (text stays upright on rotation)

Query details of Maritime object (Buoy, Lights, Obstruction etc).

Custom depth(Ft/Fathom/Meter) & distance units (km/mi/NM)

Custom Shallow Depth.

Record tracks, Autofollow with real-time track overlay & predicted path vector.

Voice Prompts for marine navigation (requires GPS )

1ft / 3ft depth contour maps for anglers for selected lake maps. Useful for fishing/trolling(freshwater/saltwater).

Supports GPX/KML for boating route editing/import.

Tide & Currents.

Seamless chart quilting. Map details from Coastal, Approaches,Harbour, Inland Encs(rivers), and general ENC (Electronic Marine Charts) are automatically mapped to correct zoomlevel

Enter / import Waypoints.

MAPS

Norway Marine Charts

ROUTE MANAGEMENT / TRIP PLANNING

Create New /Edit Routes

Reverse Routes

Enter,Move, Add, Delete, Rename Waypoints

Import GPX, KML & KMZ files

Plot/Edit Routes

Share/Export Routes, Tracks & Markers

GPS FEATURES

Auto Follow

* Real Time Track Overlay

* Predicted Path Vector

* Course Up (Text stays upright)

* Speed & Heading

Route Assistance With Voice Prompts

* Prompts when approaching a boating route marker

* Continous distance & ETA updates

* Alerts when sailing/boating off route

* Alerts when boating in wrong direction

Record Tracks

TIDE & CURRENTS

* For US, Canada, UK,Germany&New Zealand

* High/Low Tides

* Tidal Current Prediction

* Active Current Stations

SHARING

* Share tracks/routes/markers on Facebook & Twitter

* Export tracks/routes/markers as compressed GPX files.

Sample Maps (See http://goo.gl/IoQsog for full list)

Grimstad

Alsten

Vestre Senja

Storegga

Laksefjorden

opsfjorden

Barentsburg

Lillesand - Kristiansand

Skagerak

Steinkjer

Hylsfjorden

Tanafjorden

Sognefjoden

Svalbard Moffen

Varangerfjorden

Skillebotnfjorden

Svalbard