Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Norway: Marine Navigation Charts & Fishing Maps for Android

By Gps Nautical Charts $29.99

Developer's Description

By Gps Nautical Charts

This App offers access to Norway offline nautical charts, lake & river navigation maps for fishing, kayaking, boating, yachting & sailing. Coverage includes marine vector charts, freshwater lake maps, and inland river maps (HD/1ft/3ft bathymetry included where available). First marine GPS app to have route assistance with Voice Prompts for marine navigation. You can create new boating routes or import existing GPX/KML routes. It supports Nautical Charts course up orientation. Includes Tide & Currents prediction.

FEATURES

Download Beautiful & detailed Hardware/GPU accelerated vector charts (text stays upright on rotation)

Query details of Maritime object (Buoy, Lights, Obstruction etc).

Custom depth(Ft/Fathom/Meter) & distance units (km/mi/NM)

Custom Shallow Depth.

Record tracks, Autofollow with real-time track overlay & predicted path vector.

Voice Prompts for marine navigation (requires GPS )

1ft / 3ft depth contour maps for anglers for selected lake maps. Useful for fishing/trolling(freshwater/saltwater).

Supports GPX/KML for boating route editing/import.

Tide & Currents.

Seamless chart quilting. Map details from Coastal, Approaches,Harbour, Inland Encs(rivers), and general ENC (Electronic Marine Charts) are automatically mapped to correct zoomlevel

Enter / import Waypoints.

MAPS

Norway Marine Charts

ROUTE MANAGEMENT / TRIP PLANNING

Create New /Edit Routes

Reverse Routes

Enter,Move, Add, Delete, Rename Waypoints

Import GPX, KML & KMZ files

Plot/Edit Routes

Share/Export Routes, Tracks & Markers

GPS FEATURES

Auto Follow

* Real Time Track Overlay

* Predicted Path Vector

* Course Up (Text stays upright)

* Speed & Heading

Route Assistance With Voice Prompts

* Prompts when approaching a boating route marker

* Continous distance & ETA updates

* Alerts when sailing/boating off route

* Alerts when boating in wrong direction

Record Tracks

TIDE & CURRENTS

* For US, Canada, UK,Germany&New Zealand

* High/Low Tides

* Tidal Current Prediction

* Active Current Stations

SHARING

* Share tracks/routes/markers on Facebook & Twitter

* Export tracks/routes/markers as compressed GPX files.

Sample Maps (See http://goo.gl/IoQsog for full list)

Grimstad

Alsten

Vestre Senja

Storegga

Laksefjorden

opsfjorden

Barentsburg

Lillesand - Kristiansand

Skagerak

Steinkjer

Hylsfjorden

Tanafjorden

Sognefjoden

Svalbard Moffen

Varangerfjorden

Skillebotnfjorden

Svalbard

Full Specifications

What's new in version 102.0

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 102.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Free
Find your way to your destination with turn-by-turn GPS navigation.
Android
MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Free
Join forces with other drivers nearby to outsmart traffic.
Android
Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Uber

Free
Uber is a ridesharing app for fast, reliable rides in minutes--day or night.
Android
Uber

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
Plan your transit via subway and bus in NYC, DC, SF, LA, Toronto.
Android
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now