Enter realistic 3d simulator to drive fast navy boat & train to park ultimate sea water adventure vehicle! Enjoy real movement of navy boat on blue water at low speed and turbo jet pace & explore the big city from sidelines. Drive 3d boat navigation in turbo speed, pressing on accelerator & set sailing towards hub & parking stations! Download and slay all other naval rivals with driver duty in this realistic simulator!