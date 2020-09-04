Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

MyFRITZ!App for Android

By AVM GmbH Free

Developer's Description

By AVM GmbH

With MyFRITZ!App you have easy and secure access to your FRITZ!Box and your home network at home or on the go. The app notifies you within seconds about calls, voice messages and other events. Enjoy mobile access from everywhere to your photos, music and other data stored on your FRITZ!Box. Control conveniently the smart plugs, thermostats, answering machines, call diversions and other home network devices connected with your FRITZ!Box - wherever you are.

Prerequisite for using the MyFRITZ!App: FRITZ!Box with FRITZ!OS version 6.50 or higher.

Prerequisite for full scope of functions of the MyFRITZ!App: FRITZ!Box with FRITZ!OS version 7.10 or higher.

If you also want to use all of the functions when you are on the go, the FRITZ!Box must be connected to the internet and have a public IPv4 address.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.14.2

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 2.14.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now