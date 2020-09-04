With MyFRITZ!App you have easy and secure access to your FRITZ!Box and your home network at home or on the go. The app notifies you within seconds about calls, voice messages and other events. Enjoy mobile access from everywhere to your photos, music and other data stored on your FRITZ!Box. Control conveniently the smart plugs, thermostats, answering machines, call diversions and other home network devices connected with your FRITZ!Box - wherever you are.

Prerequisite for using the MyFRITZ!App: FRITZ!Box with FRITZ!OS version 6.50 or higher.

Prerequisite for full scope of functions of the MyFRITZ!App: FRITZ!Box with FRITZ!OS version 7.10 or higher.

If you also want to use all of the functions when you are on the go, the FRITZ!Box must be connected to the internet and have a public IPv4 address.