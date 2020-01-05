Enjoy this game Mope, the game .io of animals.

Transform into the strongest animals, eat to the players and get the highest score.

Eat fruit to gain experience and change characters.

Do not run out of water or you will lose speed.

Use different terrains (lake, mud, shrubs, fire) to gain advantages over other animals.

List of animals from the weakest to the strongest:

- Mouse.

- Rabbit.

- Pig.

- Fox.

- Deer.

- Leopard.

- Crocodile.

- Hippopotamus.

- Dragon.

Features:

* No lag.

* Joysticks controls.

* Incredible mechanics.

* HD Graphics.