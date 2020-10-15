Join or Sign In

Movie Hunt : Movies & TV Info. Trailers. News. for Android

By Mobin Azad Free

Developer's Description

By Mobin Azad

** THIS APP DOES NOT LET YOU PLAY OR WATCH ANY MOVIES OR TV-SERIES **

The perfect app for anyone with even the slightest craze in Movies and TV shows. Everything you wish to find about ANY Movie, TV show or Celeb, all of it right in your hands, thanks to Movie Hunt. But that's not it. Here's a glimpse of all this one-for-all app can do..

# Movie details:

- ratings from IMDB, Rotten Tomatoes, Tract, Metascore, TMDB

- posters

- plot, budget, revenue, release status and rest of the details

- trailers

- Cast and crew

- live review with Spoiler Alert

# TV-show details:

- ratings from IMDB, Rotten Tomatoes, Tract, Metascore, TMDB

- posters

- plot, budget, revenue, release status and rest of the details

- trailers

- Cast and crew

- live review with Spoiler Alert

# Celebs Details

- Basic bio of selected celeb

- posters

- distinctive work as an actor in Movies and TV show

- distinctive work as a crew member of Movies and TV shows

# Movie and Tv News

Get the latest buzz in the Movie and TV worlds and be updated on every news

that breaks out

# Trailer alert

Never miss out on any latest Trailer that comes out of both Movies and Tv shows..

We'll make sure you are always notified.

# Smart search

Ever wondered "what are Tom Cruise's action movies from 1995 to 2018"? well

look no further. Movie Hunt's smart search covers it all. With its distinctive and

specific criteria, you get exactly the movie/tv-show you're looking for

And as always, we're making MovieHunt better and better. Stay tuned for updates.

This product uses the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb

This App uses OMDB API

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

