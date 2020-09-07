Join or Sign In

Movie Downloader 2020 | Free Movie downloader for Android

By GhostWare Free

Developer's Description

By GhostWare

Yts Movie Browser allows you to browse, filter and search all the movies available on the website and download the file using magnet torrent. Yts movie browser provides different tabs like popular movies , trending movies and latest movies so that users can easily watch any movie they want with this free movie downloader.

*Free Movie downloader.

With Yts Movie Browser you can download and search for the latest movies and can enjoy everyday with Free HD Online movies in Movie Downloader, and can also have the following features:

*Torrent movie downloader.

Search popular, top rated, latest movies through yts movie downloader.

Browse and search movies available from yify.

Filter movies on the basis of genre, quality, rating.

Download movies from the torrents in yts.

yts app has a great collection of HD/Full Hd movies.

Movie suggestions.

Disclaimer

YTS Movie Browser - Yts Movie Downloader is not an official torrent app

This app uses the APIs provided by the YTS website itself and is not associated with YTS

All torrents are provided by the public third-party media service https://yts.am/

All trademarks and copyrights belong to their respective owners and are

used here under the terms of Fair Use and the Digital Millennium Copyrights Act (DMCA) *

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 1
