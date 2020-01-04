Morphi Edu is a simple, powerful and easy to learn 3D design and modeling app used to creating designs for AR+VR, 3D Printing, Animation, Game Design, Storytelling, Visualization, Graphic Design and all other types of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) and maker education projects. Identical to our freemium app Morphi, we offer a 50% volume discount for schools purchasing Morphi Edu through Apple's Volume Purchaser Program for 20+ purchases.

Every day students of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels use Morphi to create, sketch, invent, prototype, visualize, teach, tell stories, explain ideas and much more. Vertical farming system prototypes, assistive drawing devices, model rocket parts, biodesign lighting, casings for robots + electronics, compostable couture gowns, characters for animated shorts, bubblewands, jewelry, cookie and pottery cutters, plates for printmaking and immersive augmented reality artwork. Theses are some of the thousands of projects designed by members of our community in over 120 countries since Morphi was released on iPad in 2014.

Morphi has many tools to empower students and educators to more easily express, evolve and share their ideas in 3D, including:

-Design anywhere without logins or a WiFi connection.

-Sketch and draw 3D models, including using freehand, straight lines and 2D shapes to draw, symmetry, revolving lines, erasing lines, vector drawing + editing with control points + other 2D to 3D tools.

-Transform high contrast images (jpgs + pngs) into editable 3D designs.

-Robust CAD tools, including intersect, arrays and other tools for creating more complex designs.

-Place, edit and view 3D models in enhanced Augmented Reality using Apples ARKit such as snapping designs to horizontal planes, vertical planes and AR codes (available only for iPads with A9+ processors that support ARKit).

-Place and edit designs in Augmented Reality on older iPad models without A9+ processors using our basic tools for these devices.

-Add texture/materials from images or videos to your 3D designs.

-Highlight your 3D designs with quick lighting options.

-Easy import and editing/remixing of 3D models (STL files only) from all other 3D modeling apps.

-Easy export of STL and OBJ files for 3D printing.

-Easy export of STL and OBJ files for use in game design, animation, for further editing in other 3D modelers and for uploading to other AR/VR devices, like Hololens, Occulus and Merge Cube.

-Simple 3D lithophane tool to create 3D printed etchings and terrain.

-Change the background and grid to create more engaging scenes or export 3D designs with transparent backgrounds for graphic design.

-Save files directly to the iPad or to iCloud, Google Drive, Adobe Creative Cloud and other third party storage solutions installed on your iPad.

-Quickly teach yourself to design in 3D with our short, helpful video tutorials and other support under i (info) section.

-Incredible community of educators and students.

Examples of designs and projects made in Morphi by our community can be found on our website (www.morphiapp.com) or on the @morphiapp instgram page.

Connect with us directly at hello@morphiapp.com.

We're here to help you.

All our best,

Morphi app team

**Featured designs on our App Store page by Ben Nassimi, Lainey Davidson and Leia Brown.