Mini Pdf Reader & Viewer (Ads Free) for Android

By Android Tools (ru) Free

Developer's Description

By Android Tools (ru)

Get acquainted! This is the lightest PDF Reader with apk size of only 1.6 Mb!

Download the reader PDF will remain unnoticed for your phone due to minimal memory in your phone,

that will be needed to store it on the device! Problems with the Internet? Our lightweight pdf-reader downloads

very quickly and the cost of your mobile traffic will be very low!

The PDF reader application is easier to download!

Benefits pdf-reader:

- the easiest pdf reader (apk size only 1.6 Mb);

- minimum amount of traffic for downloading an app from the store;

- work PDF Reader offline at any time;

- easy and convenient interface and navigation;

- nice design in the app;

- extract all pdf files from the store automatically;

- search files in the list by keywords and search by document content;

- scaling in two clicks;

- support for displaying the table of contents (structure) of a document (if there is a table of contents in the documette);

- turning the page pdf-document by/ against the arrow clock;

- moving to the last or first page of the document;

- the reader supports vertical, horizontal or scalable scrolling;

- detailed review of document properties;

- fast transition to the desired page number of the document;

- night mode for reading allows you to comfortably read pdf-files at night;

- maintaining full screen mode;

The smallest PDF Reader (only 1.6 Mb !!!) will significantly reduce the load on your device!

This application is very easy to use. You just need to install the application and then choose it as your pdf viewer.

by default and as an application for reading pdf files. Click on pdf file and it will start automatically with PDF Reader.

PDF Reader allows you to share files with friends, classmates or colleagues via email, social networks or cloud storage (from your Android device) ,

PDF Reader is the best choice for working with PDF files anytime and anywhere!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.21.42

General

Release September 16, 2020
Date Added September 16, 2020
Version 1.21.42

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
