An AI-powered text info recognization camera app, Memo Camera enables accurately detecting and then extracting/saving every important information such as phone numbers, currency, barcodes, addresses, dates or URLs nearby with your camera, or via pictures already saved in Photos.

And then you can make a call, open maps, navigate websites even search flights, and save them all as the contacts or raw text.

Detectable formats and supported actions:

Phone Number - Save or numbers or convert into iOS contacts.

E-Mail Address - Send a message.

Address - Open on map

Date - Save as an event into the Calendar.

URL - Open with Browser.

Flight Number - Search for flights with detected numbers.

Plain Text - Translate Your Whole Text

Barcode - Search with A Product Code

Currencies - Find national currencies and some popular cryptocurrencies in the picture. And then search exchange rate.

- USD, EUR, Korean WON, Japanese YEN

We will append and support another currency continually!

Technical features:

100% offline work with latest machine learning technology.

Optimized parallel processing for multi-core CPUs.

Auto-detection bot: Automatically choosing items contained text info while scrolling photo album.

Support basic handwriting text.

iOS 12 Siri Shortcuts

"Hey, Siri,"

"Capture All Text."

"Capture Actions To Do."

"Auto Detect on Albums."

Many shortcuts and extendable actions are continuously going to be updated!