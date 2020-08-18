Sign in to add and modify your software
Melanie Adele Martinez is an American singer-songwriter, actress, director, photographer and screenwriter.
The latest and most popular applications from Melanie Martinez Song. This application provides a collection of popular songs from Melanie Martinez. Now you can listen to it for free exclusively on this app. Choose and play your favorite songs anywhere and anytime.
Popular Melanie Martinez Song List:
Mrs. Potato Head
High School Sweethearts
Pacify Her
Dollhouse
Copy Cat (feat. Tierra Whack)
Show & Tell
Cry Baby
Pity Party
Lunchbox Friends
Detention
Mad Hatter
Soap
Orange Juice
Drama Club
Class Fight
Strawberry Shortcake
Wheels On The Bus
The Principal
Training Wheels