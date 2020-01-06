X

Marine : PUERTO RICO & BAHAMS GPS offline map for iOS

By YANALA REDDY $0.99

This App offers offline GPS nautical charts, marine navigation maps for fishing, kayaking, boating, yachting, diving, cruising & sailing.

Chart Tiles are created from the latest available NOAA RNCs

This app is most advanced with latest Nautical charts for easy navigation on the sea. Seamless charts display make it easier for sailing.

The Following information is available:

The Bahamas, Cuba, Jamaica and Puerto Rico coverage

Seamless chart quilting for continuous navigation

Map details from Coastal, Approaches, Harbour & Inland

Interactive Compass to find right directions

GPS location tracking on Offline map

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
