X

ManyHats: Habit Tracker & Mini Journal for Humans for Android

By IdeaRoots Free

Developer's Description

By IdeaRoots

A parent, an artist, a healthy person, an entrepreneur, a friend.

We all wear many hats.

It's all mixed and mashed. This is just reality of our beautiful world. Our app was designed with multiple persona support at its core.

Become the person you want to be.

ManyHats app is crafted with exceptional care for simplicity. So that you can focus on becoming.

We've worked hard, invested in an innovative design, to make the experience self-explanatory for us, humans :-)

Mini-Journal with Photos

A simple place to store your thoughts and memories. Review quickly as a feed of notes, habits, to-dos & photos.

To-do Lists

Be it a bucket list or a grocery list. We all have things to do. ManyHats gives you easily accessible to-do lists per persona.

Customizable Habits

Only Monday and Friday, Daily, Weekly, Monthly - we all do things a bit differently. We've got you covered.

Mood Tracker

Our days consist of various emotions. You can track many different pre-defined emotions per persona per day.

Review Your Journey

ManyHats allows you to see a scrollable feed of all events for each persona.

See all your habits / to-dos / notes / photos

Re-live your story as a specific persona. Appreciate how far you have come and who you have become.

Export & Share coming soon.

Free, No Ads, No Signup.

We guarantee that the core of the app will always remain free. Unlimited personas/habits/notes/todos.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.2

General

Release February 3, 2020
Date Added February 3, 2020
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 276
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping