A parent, an artist, a healthy person, an entrepreneur, a friend.

We all wear many hats.

It's all mixed and mashed. This is just reality of our beautiful world. Our app was designed with multiple persona support at its core.

Become the person you want to be.

ManyHats app is crafted with exceptional care for simplicity. So that you can focus on becoming.

We've worked hard, invested in an innovative design, to make the experience self-explanatory for us, humans :-)

Mini-Journal with Photos

A simple place to store your thoughts and memories. Review quickly as a feed of notes, habits, to-dos & photos.

To-do Lists

Be it a bucket list or a grocery list. We all have things to do. ManyHats gives you easily accessible to-do lists per persona.

Customizable Habits

Only Monday and Friday, Daily, Weekly, Monthly - we all do things a bit differently. We've got you covered.

Mood Tracker

Our days consist of various emotions. You can track many different pre-defined emotions per persona per day.

Review Your Journey

ManyHats allows you to see a scrollable feed of all events for each persona.

See all your habits / to-dos / notes / photos

Re-live your story as a specific persona. Appreciate how far you have come and who you have become.

Export & Share coming soon.

Free, No Ads, No Signup.

We guarantee that the core of the app will always remain free. Unlimited personas/habits/notes/todos.