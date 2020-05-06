It's easy. All you have to do is to abstain from PMO i.e Provocation, Masturbation and Orgasms for rewiring your brain and a complete reboot of your lifestyle.

In this life transforming journey of yours, we are glad to be your companion, who will motivate and guide you along the way.

After every successful day of no PMO, you will be rewarded with a new wallpaper as token of your streak which we expect you to set as your background with pride.

But there's only one rule that if, in case, you fail to abstain from P, M or O ; you will have to hit 'Relapse' button and reset your streak, but this time with more stronger will than ever before.

That's it. See you in the next realm.