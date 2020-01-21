X

Lucky's Market Delivers for Android

Luckys Market Delivers is a membership-based grocery delivery service, powered by Shipt, where you can get more than 40,000 items from Luckys Market delivered right to your door. Scroll through the departments, add everything you need to your cart and check out. An expertly trained Shipt Shopper will knock out your list and let you know when theyre on the way. You dont even need to unload the car.

- Add your Luckys Rewards Member ID to you Shipt account to redeem coupons and track points.

- Shop more than 40,000 products from all of our departments.

- Need a pizza for tonight and all of the ingredients for this weeks dinners? Weve got you covered.

- Have a one-on-one dialog with your personal shopper to ensure you get exactly what you need. Making guacamole tonight? Let them know you need ripe, ready-to-eat avocados.

- Members enjoy free delivery on orders of $35 or more!

- Your first two weeks are on us. Its kind of like the first date, followed by two weeks of bliss.

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 1.55.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
