Live Earth map 2020 Satellite World Map & Street View Is a map application that has all important tools one would need in 20th century. We have put together a live earth map app which allows user to access multiple features regarding MAPS, Travel Bucket and Travel utility with navigation and maps tools. There are earth map features like live earth maps, satellite view map, gps navigation, near by places, traffic updates & traffic alerts, also you can translate conversations as well as compass, speedometer and currency convert are included. Now anyone can explore the world by using Live Earth Map 2020 -Satellite & Street View App.

Key Features of Live Earth Map - Satellite View, World Map 3D :

Maps and Navigation :

Live Earth map 2020 Satellite World Map & Street key features like: earth map satellite, Satellite map, gps navigation and world map. gps navigation is the key to get you wherever you want. earth map satellite live will allow you to watch whats happening on earth in real time. Satellite & Street View App View is a powerful tool to enjoy the live earth view real time. Explore your destination from space with live earth map app HD.

Satellite View Map:

Gps Satellite map view has been added to ensure that the actual map side never goes unnoticed.Find live earth location of your favorite places that you want to visit. Satellite earth Map uses a global positioning system for route tracking.

World Map virtual Tour - Explore World:

Earth map real-time is the smallest app for live world exploration that gives HD photos of famous locations, 3D global maps, live street view 360 and enjoy live earth view real-time. In functionality there are information pictures and street view reference of all the famous places, World map Wonders, Tallest Peaks, Oceans, Famous Airports,etc.

Live Earth Map:

Visit live earth view in real-time. Online live earth satellite map app is using maps to display the powerful insights of the nearby locations. In Live Earth map 2020 Satellite View & World.

Traffic Alerts:

GPS Navigation & Map Direction route Finder App traffic alerts finder maps. All the time you knows what's going on the road with the GPS Route Finder & driving app about traffic updates, if traffic is heavy on your way, the Live GPS Traffic Navigation will change it to save your time. Live Earth map 2020 Satellite View & World map will give you traffic alerts

Near by Places:

Discover places nearby you i.e top-rated restaurants and local businesses, Hospitals, Airports, Bus stations, Salons, Banks, ATMs, Post Offices, Street View and indoor imagery for schools, university, restaurants, shops, museums etc.

Conversation-Translator:

Translate is your indispensable translator, we provide voice, text and camera translation to enable you to communicate without barriers in all parts of the world. Translator helps you when you are out in world map or in a city with a different language you must have a language translator which could translate your conversations with people around the world map so that you can socialize even without knowing anybodys language. In Live Earth map 2020 translator helps you to conversate.

Language Translator - OCR & Camera Translator

Language Translator - OCR & Language Learning translate words written on paper, street sign. Translate with camera translation. We introduced camera translation for you to get to know what is written on signs, papers and even on walls.

Currency Converter:

Basic travelling information tools that allows you to converts currency in your native currency.

Digtal compass

Digital Compass is the most accurate smart compass and a great tool for outdoor activities. Speedo Meter

Speedometer GPS can track your speed,distance,time,location and also can get start time,time elapsed,avg speed,max speed,altitude.