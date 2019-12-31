Search for "BabyBus" for even more free panda games for you to try!

Little Panda's Food City is open! Here you will find a wide variety of delicious food, desserts, barbecues, juices and more. Come and make delicious food for your customers together with Little Panda! Look at the happy faces of your guests. Your food is really yummy!

Candy Gift Box

- Candy is always a sweet choice! Connect three or more candies of the same type to fill your box. Pink, orange, blue, green, various colors and flavors are here! Move your fingers to make a lovely candy box!

Barbecue Lunch

- What delicious food do you want to make for lunch? Hey! How about the tasty barbecue? Skewer the ingredients and place them on the grill. Then brush some oil, and spray pepper or tomato sauce. Be careful, dont burn the food!

Colorful Juice

- Barbecue and juice, what a perfect match! Choose the fruits you like: bananas, lemons, or tomatoes? Cut different fruits, mix them in the juicer and supply your customers glasses of colorful and tasty fresh juice!

Flavorful Snacks

- Make some snacks for the customers! Take the order, and fill the plates with various snacks: donuts, popcorn, chips, and pizza. Wow! So many attractive snacks. Your guests must be very satisfied with your service!

Product features:

- Over 30 kinds of food available: shrimp, sausage, watermelon, blueberry, popcorn, chips and more!

- Experience the production of various delicious food!

- Run 5 popular shops and meet over 20 different custormers!

About BabyBus

At BabyBus, we dedicate ourselves to sparking kids' creativity, imagination and curiosity,and designing our products through the kids' perspective to help them explore the world on their own.

Now BabyBus offers a wide variety of products, videos and other educational content for over 250 million fans from ages 0-8 around the world! We have produced more than 150 children's educational games, 700 children's songs, and animations of various themes spanning the arts, health, and science.

Contact us: ser@babybus.com

Visit us: http://www.babybus.com