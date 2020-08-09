Join or Sign In

Like: LIKEE Video Status & Editing App for Android

By OrbitEdge Games Free

Developer's Description

By OrbitEdge Games

Like - LIKEE Video Status & Editing App For Likee & Like

Likee is a video status App in India for you to Explore, Create, Download and Share, satisfying all your needs for WhatsApp status.

Like and Likee is also a leading new video status community for everyone to easily MAKE their new daily videos or photos into amazing video status, and SHARE their daily life stories and moods.

Likee and Like provides a very useful and Easy-To-Use video editing feature for you to edit videos or photos into mind-blowing status videos. Tips to follow:

You can edit your videos or photos into a music video by adding Likee trending music or your local music. Likee background songs are just AWESOME.

Like and Likee recommends the best quality status themes for you to quickly change your common videos or photos into a high-quality video status in different moods like Sad Status, Love Status, Attitude Status, Inspiring Status.

Likee and Like can quickly increase your fan base by just sharing your life stories! Vlog your daily life and try to make any life story that you want to share as a status

Love, Life hacks, Talent, Cooking, Skills, Educational Knowledge, Useful Knowledge, Inspiration, Attitude

Likee is committed to providing a stage for talented video creators. Everyone has a chance to get recommended, gain billions of video views, become a superstar or KOL, and even earn a living by the future monetization chances!

Disclaimer NOTE :

This app complies with all Copyright law guidelines of "fair use". We respect copyright rules so, If you feel that there is a direct copyright or trademark violation that doesn't follow within the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us.

So Let's Download Like - LIKEE Video Status & Editing App For Likee & Like app in your phone.

- Have a Fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
