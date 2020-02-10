The Tippytail Fox Family is part of the Lil Woodzeez world, a wholesome community where everyone is welcome to share in the family moments.

This colorful game features high-quality animation and joyful music, bringing the cozy world of Honeysuckle Hollow to life. Explore the charming Honeysuckle Hillside Cottage and use your imagination to create your own adventures! Interact and learn with the Tippytail Fox Family by tapping on the various objects.

Jump on the trampoline wheeeee!

Play dress-up with costumes and funny hats

Dance to the music, and so much more!

The Lil Woodzeez app is perfect for children aged 3-5 but is full of fun for the whole family. Timed play creates a natural ending and kids can enjoy games at their own pace, where there is no winning or losing. Parents are encouraged to share in the learning experience with their child.

A wholesome game filled with beautiful details to inspire curiosity, storytelling, and wonder.

GAME FEATURES

4 characters to meet (plus special guests!)

7 areas to explore

12 stories to discover

50+ objects to find

The more you play, the more you uncover. Come over to the Tippytail Fox Family cottage today!

BONUS POINTS

No Wi-Fi needed

No in-app purchases

No third-party ads

No registration

No passive tracking

PRIVACY POLICY

We strive to uphold the highest standards when it comes to your privacy, and the protection of children is always our first consideration. For more information, visit https://app.woodzeez.com/privacy-policy or contact us at privacy@app.woodzeez.com

ABOUT US

Lil Woodzeez is a toy brand that celebrates the values of family and community. When you play with Lil Woodzeez, you are bringing to life a world of good where all the animals of Honeysuckle Hollow care for each other and their neighborhood.

Lil Woodzeez is brought to you by Maison Battat Inc., a family-owned company that provides smiles and giggles in more than 62 countries.

This app was designed and developed by Super Splendide Inc., a digital creation workshop specializing in VR immersive and mobile experiences, based in Montreal.

