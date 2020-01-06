Learn Node + Express + MongoDB and more. Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment that executes JavaScript code outside of a browser. Learn NodeJs Programming Free with Code Examples - Free Node.js Tutorials for Beginners to Advanced Developers. This app contains all the major topics of Node.js with Excellent Code Examples and Projects. With Node js, you can Develop Modern, Fast websites.

So if you are a new Node.js Developer or starting Node.js Programming and want to build rich and Fast Web Application or if you are already a Node.js Programmer then this app will be a great pocket reference guide for Node.js Programming & to Learn Node.js.

What is Node.js?

Node.js can be defined as a dynamic, cross-platform and open-source JavaScript framework or runtime environment that is built on the Google Chrome JavaScript V8 engine. Node.js, developed by Ryan Dahl in 2009, was initially implemented as a client-side scripting language. Nowadays, Nodejs is used to execute JavaScript code and scripts that run server-side to create dynamic web pages.

Node.js is the most popular framework in the world

Stack Overflow ran a survey, which includes all kinds of useful information on IT industry trends. One thing they found out is that Node.js is the most widely used development framework in the world, while JavaScript has remained the most popular language for the fifth year in a row. And in the case of most wanted frameworks, Node.js takes first place.

Node.js Features and Benefits

Most web developers implement Node.js due to its amazing and powerful features. Some of the features of Node.js are:

1- Faster code execution

2- Highly scalable

3- Non-blocking APIs

4- No buffering

With such wonderful features, Node.js is widely used for creating server-side and networking applications. The following are the key areas where Node.js is widely used:

1- Node.js is great I/O-bound applications

2- Data streaming applications

3- Data-intensive real-time applications (DIRT)

4- JSON API-based applications

5- Single-page applications

