Learn Georgian | Georgian Translator Free for Android

By lomol language Free

Developer's Description

By lomol language

"Learn Georgian" to quickly learn Georgian daily vocabulary and daily phrases, simple and practical, let you easily communicate with foreigners

"Learn Georgian" is a good help to improve Georgian speaking and Georgian listening.

The main function:

1. Learn Georgian vocabulary, including dozens of vocabulary learning, real human pronunciation, clear and easy to learn

2. Learn Georgian phrases, including dozens of categories of phrase learning, real human pronunciation, clear and easy to learn

3. Support recording function, convenient for users to compare learning, To improve Georgian speaking and Georgian listening

4. Support list and card display methods for learning

5. Provide simulation test function, convenient for users to carry out staged self-test

6. Support online translation function, this function is mainly for translation between source language and Georgian

7. Support for the collection function

Software introduction:

1. A Georgian vocabulary learning software

Learn Georgian vocabulary, Learn Georgian vocabulary is so easy

2. A Georgian phrase Learn software

Learn Georgian phrase, Learn Georgian phrases is so easy

3. A Georgian translation software

Support Georgian online translation, most languages support online pronunciation function

main feature:

1. Easy to use, easy and fast

2. The interface is beautiful and generous

3. Offline Learn

If you encounter any software related problems during use, please contact us (you can email us via email)

In the follow-up, we will continue to develop related software in other languages according to the needs, so that everyone can communicate and learn in daily life, so stay tuned!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
