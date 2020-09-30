Join or Sign In

Krishna Flute Tunes & Sounds for Android

By UniversalAppsStudio

APP FEATURES:

By UniversalAppsStudio

APP FEATURES:

Top best collection of high quality Lord Krishna Flute Tunes & Sounds.

23 Beautiful collection of Lord Krishna high definition wallpapers.

23 different high quality Lord Krishna Flute Tunes & Sounds audio tracks.

Show current & total time with title of current Lord Krishna Flute Tunes & Sounds.

Set the current audio track as Phone ringtone.

Set the current audio track as Alarm tone.

Set the current audio track as Contact ringtone.

Set the current audio track as Notification tone.

Set the current wallpaper on device screen background.

Automatic stop and continue music during phone calls.

You can use touch effect with star & Shri Krishna.

Previous / Play / Pause / Next options available for audio.

App can be moved to SD Card.

Krishna Flute Tunes & Sounds App is the collection of high definition Lord Krishna Flute Tunes & Sounds and wallpapers.

Krishna is a Hindu God worshiped in a variety of different perspectives. Lord Krishna is also known as Govinda, Mukunda, Madhusudhana, and Vasudeva. Flute is symbolizes of Sri krishna so you can see in every pictures Krishna with flute.

Krishna divine flute music represents the act of creation. When krishna plays bansuri dhun peacock dances madly on krishna flute tunes, birds starts chirping and singing Krishna flute song, cows leave their activity of grazing grass and listen Sri Krisna flute notes.

So download Krishna Flute Tunes & Sounds App and easily set high definition Lors Krishna Flute Tunes & Sounds and wallpapers as Ringtone, Alarm tone, Contact Ringtone, Notification tone and wallpaper.

Note: Please give us feedback & ratings for support.

Thanks.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
