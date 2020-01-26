X

Karwa Taxi - Qatar's official taxi service for Android

By Karwa Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Karwa Technologies

Karwa services are synonyms to public transport in Qatar. Try our Karwa services through smart phones and get hassle free taxi and limousine services. Request your next ride through Karwa app and get picked up by the nearest available Karwa partner in the shortest period of time.

Moving around in Qatar has never been so easy; our services are not limited to only Doha but all across Qatar.

Karwa is the most affordable ride in Qatar, and just one click away

Make your taxi or limousine booking for future or immediate pickup

Get the estimated fare for each service type

No additional charges for advance bookings

Receive notifications for vehicle assignment, driver details, ride arrival and ride completion.

Track your assigned vehicle

Manage all of your taxi and limo bookings

Rate your trips, including driver, vehicle, and service.

Receive e-bills for all of your rides

Manage your favorite locations for easy booking.

Repeat your previous bookings

For Taxi with special needs accessibility, call our toll free number 800-TAXI (8294)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.15.5.0

General

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 2.15.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Free
Find your way to your destination with turn-by-turn GPS navigation.
Android
MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Free
Join forces with other drivers nearby to outsmart traffic.
Android
Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Uber

Free
Uber is a ridesharing app for fast, reliable rides in minutes--day or night.
Android
Uber

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
Plan your transit via subway and bus in NYC, DC, SF, LA, Toronto.
Android
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping