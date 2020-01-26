Karwa services are synonyms to public transport in Qatar. Try our Karwa services through smart phones and get hassle free taxi and limousine services. Request your next ride through Karwa app and get picked up by the nearest available Karwa partner in the shortest period of time.

Moving around in Qatar has never been so easy; our services are not limited to only Doha but all across Qatar.

Karwa is the most affordable ride in Qatar, and just one click away

Make your taxi or limousine booking for future or immediate pickup

Get the estimated fare for each service type

No additional charges for advance bookings

Receive notifications for vehicle assignment, driver details, ride arrival and ride completion.

Track your assigned vehicle

Manage all of your taxi and limo bookings

Rate your trips, including driver, vehicle, and service.

Receive e-bills for all of your rides

Manage your favorite locations for easy booking.

Repeat your previous bookings

For Taxi with special needs accessibility, call our toll free number 800-TAXI (8294)