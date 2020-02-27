Karaoke Superstar, the only Karaoke App youll ever need! The biggest & best source of karaoke videos, updated every day! Record yourself singing and share with your friends.

Features

Unlimited Free Karaoke Streaming

The Best Karaoke Videos Handpicked to Ensure Quality

All The Biggest Songs From The Biggest Artists

Handy Search Feature To Find Your Favourite Songs

Save Your Favourite Songs For Quick & Easy Playback

Popular/New/Featured Song Browsing

New Songs Added Everyday

Use Your Device Camera To Record Your Performance And Share With Friends

Add Supported, Subscribe To Remove Ads

Note: User can use application only for entertainment purpose.