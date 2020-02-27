Karaoke Superstar, the only Karaoke App youll ever need! The biggest & best source of karaoke videos, updated every day! Record yourself singing and share with your friends.
Features
Unlimited Free Karaoke Streaming
The Best Karaoke Videos Handpicked to Ensure Quality
All The Biggest Songs From The Biggest Artists
Handy Search Feature To Find Your Favourite Songs
Save Your Favourite Songs For Quick & Easy Playback
Popular/New/Featured Song Browsing
New Songs Added Everyday
Use Your Device Camera To Record Your Performance And Share With Friends
Add Supported, Subscribe To Remove Ads
Note: User can use application only for entertainment purpose.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.