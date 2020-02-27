X

Karaoke Superstar Sing & Record For Free for Android

By KaraokeSuperstar Free

Developer's Description

By KaraokeSuperstar

Karaoke Superstar, the only Karaoke App youll ever need! The biggest & best source of karaoke videos, updated every day! Record yourself singing and share with your friends.

Features

Unlimited Free Karaoke Streaming

The Best Karaoke Videos Handpicked to Ensure Quality

All The Biggest Songs From The Biggest Artists

Handy Search Feature To Find Your Favourite Songs

Save Your Favourite Songs For Quick & Easy Playback

Popular/New/Featured Song Browsing

New Songs Added Everyday

Use Your Device Camera To Record Your Performance And Share With Friends

Add Supported, Subscribe To Remove Ads

Note: User can use application only for entertainment purpose.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.3

General

Release February 27, 2020
Date Added February 27, 2020
Version 3.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping