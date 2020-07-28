Join or Sign In

Josh - Made in India | Short Video App for Android

By Dailyhunt - India ka app, India ke liye! Free

Developer's Description

By Dailyhunt - India ka app, India ke liye!

Indias best Made in India short videos app to enjoy the most viral & trending short videos in your own Language that you can watch anytime anywhere. Find & share the best videos with your friends and family in seconds.

Hum Bhi Hai Josh Mein! Kya Tum Bhi Ho Josh Pe?

We make it easy for you to discover and make your own awesome videos by capturing amazing and memorable moments to share with the world. A personalized feed specially for you based on what you watch, like, and share. Josh quickly adapts to your taste to offer the most relevant, interesting, fun, quirky, head-turning videos.

Whats more, you can now upload your own videos at an easy tap of your finger! Become a star and have a huge fan following. Make new friends and follow your favorite stars to never miss their videos. Become famous by getting official shoutouts for creating the best profiles and interesting videos viral across India.

Watch, download & share WhatsApp Status, Glamour, Entertainment, Funny, Viral videos & more.

Watch millions of videos selected specially for you!

Trending Videos

Mast Entertainment Videos

Funny videos

Video Songs

WhatsApp Status

Glamourous Dance Videos

Cute & Funny Pets Videos

Josh App is available in multiple Indian languages. Watch videos in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, English & even get trending international videos

Like it. Share it Find great entertaining videos across various genres and instantly share them as your whatsapp status and within your social group.

From Indias Most Trending Videos of Singing, Dancing, Acting, Lip-syncing & Mimicry, to the Funniest videos and Viral memes everyone is sharing, you are sure to find something you like.

DOWNLOAD & SHARE

Become a star by sharing awesome, quirky and fun videos you like with your friends and family through WhatsApp or Facebook

Your friends can still watch the video from the shared link, even if they dont have the app!

CREATE

Show your talent to everyone. Upload your videos in any language to get famous.

Build your profile and get more followers!

FOLLOW

You can follow for favorites and never miss an update from them.

Watch the best, handpicked videos from other users and discover more interesting profiles to follow

Build your own profile by uploading cool videos with which youll get more followers!

REACH US

Josh can only get better with help from you! If you have bugs to report or feedback to improve the app, or even if you just want to say Hi, please email us at YourFriends@myjosh.in We're always listening

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.17

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0.17

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

