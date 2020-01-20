X

Jewel & Gems Magic 2020 - Match 3 Puzzle for Android

By Tonyapps Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Tonyapps Studio

Jewel & Gems Magic 2020 exploring the adventures in gems and jewels world with addictive and exciting.

Become jewel star and unlock jungles in this match 3 puzzle. Swap, match and quest in fun gameplay to complete the mission goals.

The world is full of exquisite gems, where you can feel the joy of blasting gem jewels.

Match and quest treasure in dazzling combinations in this jewel journey.

Less moves, More Stars, Higher scores! Crushing and blasting all jewels.

Jump on this adventure of finding gems or jewels. New and improved match 3 game.

GAME FEATURES

1000+ attractive game modes.

Free download and free play.

No need network, play offline, no WIFI.

Various obstacles to prevent you, blast jewels and break down them.

Enjoy the good mood by crushing gems or jewels anytime, anywhere.

Ultimate user experience, perfect time killer.

Suitable for everyone, more helpful for the elderly to train the brain.

Multiple game props: use them wisely and more easier to pass level!

Lucky spin, win more free and awesome rewards!

HOW TO PLAY

Match 3 or more gems or jewels in a line to crush them.

Match 4 gems or jewels to create special jewels. Lightning jewel can make a blast to destroy all jewels in a row or column.

Match 5 gems or jewels with L shape to create special Jewel Bomb. The Jewels Bomb can destroy all jewels around it.

Match 5 gems or jewels with T shape to create special X Jewel Bomb. The X Jewel Bomb can destroy all jewels on the diagonal.

Match 5 gems or jewels in a line to create special color jewels. Rainbow Jewel can destroy all jewels with the same color of selected jewels.

Combine 2 special jewels together to make different kinds of fantastic effects to help you pass the level.

Reach different level target to pass levels in your challenge.

Jewel & Gems Magic 2020 is a free blast games and completely free to play.

What are you waiting for?

Download now and enjoy puzzle fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.1.25

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 7.1.25

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

