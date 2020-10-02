Free Jennie BlackPink video fake call and cute wallpaper. This application is free for JENNIE BLACKPINK all blinks to fake call / video call also cute wallpapers your bias on the member jennie that you love.

Feature:

1. Download the JENnie BlackpinK Call - Free Video Fake Calls and Wallpapers for Fans application.

2. Press the Allow access to your media and press accept. On your mobile, set up the system will allow the app to enter.

3. Choose your favorite about Video Call or Cute Wallpaper "Jennie Blackpink" member. Easy to use!

Remark:

- To advise you to stably call with internet WiFi

- We would like to inform you that this application isn't the blackPink Official but, to prank for their Blinks.

Enjoy!