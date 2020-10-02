Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Jennie BLACKPINK - Fake Calls Prank & Wallpaper for Android

By Fake Video Call Prank, For Fun Free

Developer's Description

By Fake Video Call Prank, For Fun

Free Jennie BlackPink video fake call and cute wallpaper. This application is free for JENNIE BLACKPINK all blinks to fake call / video call also cute wallpapers your bias on the member jennie that you love.

Feature:

1. Download the JENnie BlackpinK Call - Free Video Fake Calls and Wallpapers for Fans application.

2. Press the Allow access to your media and press accept. On your mobile, set up the system will allow the app to enter.

3. Choose your favorite about Video Call or Cute Wallpaper "Jennie Blackpink" member. Easy to use!

Remark:

- To advise you to stably call with internet WiFi

- We would like to inform you that this application isn't the blackPink Official but, to prank for their Blinks.

Enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.00.2

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 1.00.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now