Jehovah's Witnesses word search puzzle game is an adaptation of the classic word search game using words related to the JW society.

The object of the game is to find the JW words from the list at the bottom of the screen in the jumbled letters. Once you have found them highlight them and then move onto the next.

You can play the game with or without a timer, if you choose to play with a timer you can also save your scores.

A clean fun game to pass the time and learn Jehovah's witnesses vocabulary.

With over 200 words from the Watchtower, new world translation and other Jehovah's witnesses resources.

There are different levels of difficulty on this word search game ranging from kids to very hard for the more seasoned player.

The JW word search game is perfect for relaxing and learning.

We hope you enjoy and please feel free to send us anymore words you would like added to the game you can find our contact email below.

Thanks for playing the JW Game!

